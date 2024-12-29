Travis Head, one of modern cricket's best batsmen across formats, is celebrating his 31st birthday today. Fans have taken to social media to wish him on this special day. Born in Adelaide on December 29, 1993, the left-hander made his debut for the Australia national cricket team in 2016. He played starring roles in Australia winning the ICC WTC 2021-23 title and the ODI World Cup 2023 title last year. Travis Head has made an immense impact with the bat in hand across formats and has been breathtaking to watch in the past few years. In the IPL, Travis Head plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, helping them reach the final earlier this year. He was among the players retained by the players. Jasprit Bumrah Tops Bowlers in Latest ICC Test Rankings; Travis Head, Steve Smith Move Up in Batters’ Standings.

'Happy Birthday Travis Head'

•Most test Potm in this decade •Most Potm in icc kos in this decade •POTS 2021 Ashes •Most runs in bgt 2024 till now Happiest birthday Travis head! pic.twitter.com/3TSQZa0xaa — Rafi (@rafi4999) December 28, 2024

'India's Worst Nightmare'

- POTM in WTC Final vs India - POTM in ODI WC Final vs India - Only Player with 400 runs in BGT 2024 - India's worst NIGHTMARE Happy Birthday TRAVIS HEAD ⚡#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/T1V2szVKAT — Cric Boi (@Cric_B8) December 28, 2024

'The Best All Format Batter of Present Time'

Happy Birthday Travis Destructive Head. The best all format batter of present time.@travishead34 pic.twitter.com/uY2VmCTDXV — Md Asiqul Islam🏏 (@MdAsiqulIslam6) December 28, 2024

'Man Who Redefined AURA'

Happy Birthday to the man who redefined 'AURA' in international cricket. Thank you Travis Head for all you have done ❤️ pic.twitter.com/In3KzGJWvJ — Classic Mojito (@classic_mojito) December 28, 2024

Fan Wishes Travis Head on His Birthday

7,320 International runs 15 💯s, 38 Fifties T20I strike rate: 160.49 Player of the Final in CWC '23 Player of the Final in WTC '23 Winner of CWC Winner of WTC 23 Happy birthday Travis Michael Head#INDvsAUS #AUSvIND #WTC25 #PAKvsSA#WTC25 #BabarAzam𓃵 #INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/muqt1mvuBT — Farhan_Malik (@_fmalik6344) December 28, 2024

'Worthy Winner'

Happy birthday to WTC & WC Winner Travis Head Australia's main man in all those campaigns A worthy winner pic.twitter.com/5W0CmdTP4n — Shianx (@__shivansh02) December 28, 2024

'Happy Birthday Travis Michael Head'

Happy Birthday Travis Michael Head pic.twitter.com/DRhLzSGAGi — صالح (@iiisaleh97) December 28, 2024

