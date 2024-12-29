Travis Head, one of modern cricket's best batsmen across formats, is celebrating his 31st birthday today. Fans have taken to social media to wish him on this special day. Born in Adelaide on December 29, 1993, the left-hander made his debut for the Australia national cricket team in 2016. He played starring roles in Australia winning the ICC WTC 2021-23 title and the ODI World Cup 2023 title last year. Travis Head has made an immense impact with the bat in hand across formats and has been breathtaking to watch in the past few years. In the IPL, Travis Head plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, helping them reach the final earlier this year. He was among the players retained by the players. Jasprit Bumrah Tops Bowlers in Latest ICC Test Rankings; Travis Head, Steve Smith Move Up in Batters’ Standings.

