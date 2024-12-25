ICC released the latest ranking in ODI and Test ahead of Boxing Test matches. Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead the Test bowlers’ rankings while Ravindra Jadeja dropped to the 10th spot from the sixth position from the last official release. Yashasvi Jaiswal is the only Indian batter in the top 10 Test batters’ list while Australian batters Travis Head and Steve Smith move up one spot after centuries in the IND vs AUS 3rd Test. Indian batters Rohit Sharma, Subhuman Gill and Virat Kohli take second, third and fourth position in the ODI batting rankings respectively led by Babar Azam. Check out the complete ranking below. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: India Prepare for Boxing-Day Test at Melbourne With WTC 2025 Final in Line.

Latest ICC Rankings

🔹 Bumrah reaches record-high points 🔝 🔹 Smith returns to the top 10 💥 🔹 Klaasen's blitz gets him a massive boost 🔥 The latest ICC Men's Rankings are out! pic.twitter.com/6isXATK5nq — ICC (@ICC) December 25, 2024

