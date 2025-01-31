Pacer Harshit Rana's introduction in the IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 as a concussion substitute stirred up a controversy of sorts. The pacer came in as a replacement for Shivam Dube, who could not come out to bowl or field after being struck on the helmet during batting. Harshit Rana was named as a concussion substitute by the BCCI and this move had many fans raise their eyebrows with many stating that this was not a 'like-for-like' replacement as Shivam Dube is an all-rounder. Many such fans took to social media to call out the move of having Harshit Rana as Shivam Dube's concussion substitute, terming it to be 'unfair.' Harshit Rana's introduction was game-changing for India as he took three wickets in four overs, helping the Men in Blue win the series 3-1 with one game to spare. India Beat England by 15 Runs in IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025; Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Bowlers Help Hosts Take Unassailable 3–1 Lead.

'More of An Impact Sub Than Concussion Sub'

Harshit Rana as concussion sub for Shivam Dube is completely unfair 🤷 More of an impact sub than a concussion sub tbf.#INDvsENG — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) January 31, 2025

'India Playing With 12 Players'

It's outrageous to have Harshit Rana as a concussion sub for Shivam Dube (two completely different player types). India are literally playing with 12 players here. — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) January 31, 2025

'Unfair'

Concussion sub Harshit Rana won it for India, it was unfair. Cricket died today. pic.twitter.com/7Kuo7p27JF — Beast (@Beast__07_) January 31, 2025

'Shameful'

How Harshit Rana is a like to like replacement for Shivam Dube? Is match refree dumb? Does he know anything about cricket? This is proper cheating from BCCI. Shivam Dube is a part timer & is useless bowler in T20I who doesn't bowl in IPL as well for India much. Shameful!! — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) January 31, 2025

Replacement 'Isn't Like-for-Like'

Harshit Rana as concussion substitute for Shivam Dube isn’t a like-for-like replacement, and England aren’t too happy with it but the problem is opposition teams don’t have a say in it, the match referee (Javagal Srinath in this case) has all the authority. — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) January 31, 2025

'Cheating'

It was clearly a cheating in 4th T20I between India vs England. How come Harshit Rana was like-for-like replacement to Shivam Dube. What the hell match referee was doing? I demand concussion test for match referee instead of Shivam Dube. #INDvsENG #indvsengt20 — Rural Ritu Raj (RRR) (@therituraj) January 31, 2025

