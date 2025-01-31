The India national cricket team secured a thrilling 15-run victory in the fourth T20I against the England national cricket team at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday, January 31. Harry Brook's blistering 51-run knock went in vain as the visitors failed to chase down the 181-run target. For India, Ravi Bishnoi bagged a three-wicket haul. Harshit Rana, who made his T20I debut after being introduced as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube, took three wickets. Earlier in the match, Team India made 181/9 in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya (53 off 30 balls) and Shivam Dube (53 off 34 deliveries) guided the hosts to a fighting total. With the ball, speedster Saqib Mahmood bagged a three-wicket haul. Jamie Overton took two scalps. Why Did Harshit Rana Bowling in IND vs ENG 4th T20I 2025 Despite Not Featuring in India's Playing XI? Know Reason.

A Comfortable Win for Team India

We fall just short in the chase, as India claim victory. Congratulations to the hosts, who take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. We will look to bounce back in the final match of the series in Mumbai on Sunday 👊 pic.twitter.com/c2Esp2HZbc — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 31, 2025

