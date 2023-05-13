Ex minister of Education, Arts and Culture of Zimbabwe, David Coltart through his Twitter account revealed that ex-Zimbabwe star quick Heath Streak is reportedly critically ill and on his deathbed. Heath Streak was one of the stars during Zimbabwe's golden era in the 90's and the early 2000s and has 216 wickets besides him in Test cricket. Fans are saddened by this news of the former paceman's sickness.

Heath Streak On Deathbed

This is a call to prayer warriors in #Zimbabwe and beyond. Heath Streak, one of the greatest cricketers our nation has ever produced, is extremely ill and needs our prayers. Please could we all be in prayer for him and his family. 🙏 — David Coltart (@DavidColtart) May 13, 2023

