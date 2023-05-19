Netizens were left fuming after Star Sports, the TV broadcaster of IPL 2023, televised a show where female anchors were asked to rate shirtless pics of male cricketers. The distasteful show by Star Sports involved pictures of IPL stars like Andre Russell and Shubman Gill, among others, with the female anchors rating them as 'Hot or Not'. Clips of the show have gone viral, drawing the ire of fans and journalists alike, who have slammed the same for objectifying male cricketers. Here are some of the reactions by netizens. 'Somebody Somewhere…..' Rajat Sharma Takes Indirect Dig at Gautam Gambhir After Virat Kohli Hits Century in SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

'Trying to Be Cool Has its Limits'

'How is This Not Objectification?'

Have deleted the first tweet due to copyright issues. But posting the screenshot of what I had posted. https://t.co/MYAN5rxuHP pic.twitter.com/76myqwT4ji — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) May 18, 2023

Distasteful and Cringe

Tag this idiot broadcaster @StarSportsIndia, @SonySportsNetwk was far better than this shit channel. Imagine male anchor in place of female and female cricketer photos being displayed on the screen. Hot or Not ??? Wtf is this, sexually objectifying a person. How cringe is this. — Paritosh Kumar 🏏 (@ParitoshK_2016) May 18, 2023

