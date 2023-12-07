Shan Masood led the way with a brilliant 156* as Pakistan finished Day 1 of their practice match against Australia Prime Minister's XI on 324/6. The left-hander, captaining Pakistan, starred for his side as the Green Shirts looked to familiarise themselves with Australian conditions ahead of the Test series against the hosts. For Australia Prime Minister's XI, Jordan Buckingham took three wickets. Action on Day 2 will start at 5:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). With no live telecast available, fans around the world can watch live streaming of the PM XI vs PAK match on cricket.com.au. Fans in Australia can also watch live streaming of the action on Day 2 on Foxtel and Kayo. All in Fun! Babar Azam Almost Stops Ball at Non-Striker's End While Batting During Australia PM XI vs Pakistan Practice Match (Watch Viral Video).

Australia Prime Minister XI vs Pakistan

