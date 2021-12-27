After bundling out England for just 185 runs, Australia ended day one on 61/1 with David Warner back in the hutch. On day two, Australia will look to secure first innings lead. The AUS vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 starts at 05:00 AM IST. The AUS vs ENG live streaming online will be available on SonyLiv. The live tv telecast will be available on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4.

STUMPS!#BoxingDay Test, Day 1 comes to an end with #Australia seizing it comprehensively. After wrapping up #England for 185, Aussies trail by 124 runs and just a loss in the form of @davidwarner31. 🗓️ Day 2, 27th December 📺 LIVE across Sony Sports Network — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) December 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)