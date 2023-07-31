England and Australia lock horns on the fifth and final day of the last Test match in Ashes 2023. Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja have put their team in a strong position in a chase of 384 runs and they still need 249 to pull off the win. England would be looking to make things as tough as possible for the visitors when play begins at the Kia Oval at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports, the official broadcast partner of Ashes 2023 will provide live telecast of the day's play on the Sony Sports Ten 5 channel. Fans can also watch live streaming of the action on the SonyLIV app and website. ‘1 Last Dance’ Ben Stokes Shares Emotional Post for Stuart Broad Ahead of England Fast Bowler’s Impending Retirement After Ashes 2023.

England vs Australia 5th Test Day 5 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

