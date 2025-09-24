With a 1-0 lead in the three Youth ODI series, India Under-19 will play Australia Under-19 in the second IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 Youth ODI 2025, on September 23. The IND U19 vs AUS U19 2nd YODI will be played at Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane, with the match starting at 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 Youth ODI series. So, fans will have live telecast viewing options of the IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 2nd YODI 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans will also have live streaming viewing options of IND U19 vs AUS U19 2nd YODI 2025 on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Meets Two Girls Who Drove Six Hours To Meet 14-Year-Old Youngster in England (See Pics).

IND U19 vs AUS U19 Live Streaming

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's first game in Australia was seriously entertaining 👏 Highlights: https://t.co/hfQabdpRwD pic.twitter.com/TdGijK0ZpG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 22, 2025

