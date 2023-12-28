The Indian cricket team is in the final phase of their South Africa tour, as they will be starting their 3rd day of the first match of the two-match Test series on Thursday, December 28. The Test Match between India and South Africa will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Day 3 of the IND vs SA Test will begin at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The IND vs SA 1st Test live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Live telecast is also available on DD Sports but only for DD Free Dish users. Disney+ Hotstar will provide free live streaming of the IND vs SA Test series online. SA vs IND 1st Test 2023: KL Rahul Responds to Criticism After Scoring Century in Centurion.

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Day 2 of the Final Frontier was eventful, as #KLRahul & #DeanElgar picked up a ton each! Will #TeamIndia be able to capitalise with the old ball today? 👀 Don't miss Day 3 of the #SAvIND 1st Test Today, 12:30 PM | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/Jp5LdYJCFx — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 28, 2023

