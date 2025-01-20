Lucknow Super Giants paid a hefty amount of INR 27 crore in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 mega auction to sign Rishabh Pant. There is also a lot of speculation around Rishabh Pant being set to become LSG captain. Rishabh Pant is set to meet LSG owner Dr. Sanjiv Goenka in a special interaction. Rishabh Pant's special meeting with Dr. Sanjiv Goenka will be telecasted live on Star Sports Hindi 1 and Sports18 1 TV channels. The Lucknow Super Giants captain's special interaction with the owner will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. Sachin Tendulkar Ignored For Rohit Sharma's Autograph! Netizens Troll Kid For Missing Chance To Get Master Blaster's Sign During Wankhede Stadium's 50th Anniversary (See Reactions).

Rishabh Pant's Special Interaction with Dr. Sanjiv Goenka

Monday blues? We've got a special @RishabhPant17 chat with @LucknowIPL owner Dr. Sanjiv Goenka coming your way! 🎙😍 📺 Watch the EXCLUSIVE conversation today at 2:30 PM, LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports18-1! pic.twitter.com/bIIG49IH2y — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)