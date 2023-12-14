England spinners bailed out their pacers in the first T20I against West Indies but couldn’t prevent eventual loss. Adil Rashid was the most economical bowler for the visitors, who couldn’t defend 171 target against experienced West Indies batters. Hosts West Indies, on the other hand, will be looking for a similar performance throughout the series. West Indies vs England 2nd T20I will be played at National Cricket Stadium, St. George’s and commence at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). WI vs ENG 2nd T20I match will not be telecast in India, but fans can enjoy West Indies vs England live streaming on FanCode app and website. Adil Rashid Becomes First England Bowler To Take 100 T20I Wickets, Achieves Feat in WI vs ENG 1st T20I 2023.

West Indies vs England Live Streaming on FanCode

West Indies hit so many sixes, England's fielders should've been in the crowd or even outside the stadium! . .#WIvENG #WIvENGonFanCode pic.twitter.com/7T0QnV6I38 — FanCode (@FanCode) December 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)