Newly elected ICC president Jay Shah along with the board members were set to meet on December 5, Thursday to discuss and resolve the vexing issue of Champions Trophy 2025. There has been reports that the PCB has accepted the hybrid model and that most of their others demands also set to be rejected. A final decision was to be taken through the meeting in Dubai. Although the meeting got cancelled an hour before it was set to start. Faizan Lakhani, reporter with Pakistan’s news outlet Geo News, posted about the development. With this the uncertainty over the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 continued prevailing. Former cricketer Rashid Latif reported that the ICC meeting has been postponed to December 7. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Set to Proceed With Hybrid Model, PCB's Demand of Tri-Series With India Declined: Report.

ICC Meeting Related to Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Called Off

Uncertainty persists as the ICC meeting scheduled in Dubai is called off before it could even begin. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) December 5, 2024

ICC Meeting Postponed to December 7

Today’s Meeting postponed Next meeting zoom call On 7th of December 2024 pic.twitter.com/creHqrdIPa — Rashid Latif | 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) December 5, 2024

