The International League T20 is back and has fully commenced with it's season two. In the next fixture, Desert Vipers will be facing Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Sunday, January 21, 2024. The game will start at 4:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Both teams will look to start their campaign with a win. The ILT20 2024 match between Desert Vipers and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be telecasted live on And Pictures in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Zee5 app or website. ‘Mujhe Yahan Mil Gaya Mera Cheeta’ Shoaib Akhtar Catches Up With Harbhajan Singh on Sidelines of ILT20 2024, Shares Pictures With Former Indian Cricketer.

Desert Vipers and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Colin Munro or Sunil Narine - who will lead their team over the line in Match 3 of #DPWorldILT20❓



Tune in at 4 PM for live action from #DVvADKR, on @andpicturesin and @Zee5shows 🍿#KoiKasarNahiChhodenge | #DPWorldILT20onZee | @ilt20onzee pic.twitter.com/417viIlB5G— AndPicturesIN (@AndPicturesIN) January 21, 2024

