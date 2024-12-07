Another commanding day for the host Australia as they edged closer to a memorable victory against India in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval. After the host bundled out India for just 180 on Day 1, Australia batters Marnus Labuschagne (64) and opener Nathan McSweeney (39) played gritty knocks. However, Travis Head stole the show with his magnificent 140-run knock, which powered them to 337 runs in the first innings. In the second innings of India, the Australian pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, and Pat Cummins produced a fiery spell as the visitors crumbled to 128-5 in 24 overs after stumps on Day 2. Virat Kohli Reacts Aggressively to Marnus Labuschagne's Dismissal Following Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Spectacular Catch Off Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Bowling During IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 2nd Test (Watch Video).

Australia in Dominating Position in Adelaide Test

A massive 14 wickets fell on day two as Australia moved into a strong position in Adelaide #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/90DMtBomBo — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2024

