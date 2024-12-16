Funny memes went viral on social media after Indian batters failed to put up a good show on a rain-hit Day 3 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 in Brisbane. Australia batted first and scored a mammoth 445 and the bowlers then backed up that effort, reducing India to 44/4 at one stage. Yashasvi Jaiswal (4), Shubman Gill (1), Virat Kohli (3) and Rishabh Pant (9) all fell for low scores and India would need a massive effort now from the remainder of the batting order if they are to come anywhere close to this Australian total. Take a look at some of the funny memes below. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024: Rain Plays Spoilsport as India in Trouble End at 51/4 in Reply to Australia's 445 at Stumps on Day 3.

Australian Batters vs Indian Batters

Indian Fans Today

Haha!

KL Rahul completing his 10 thousand steps today pic.twitter.com/EitCLYmaS9 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 16, 2024

Apt and Hilarious!

On the same pitch pic.twitter.com/gm8R56ZCWu — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 16, 2024

Another Funny Meme

