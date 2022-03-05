India continued to dictate proceedings in the first Test as they reduced Sri Lanka to 108/4 at the end of Day 2 in Mohali on Saturday, March 5. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja scored a spectacular 175* to help India post 574/8 in the first innings. Ravi Ashwin, Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were the wicket-takers for India on Day, with Sri Lanka losing skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva.

That will be STUMPS on Day 2 of the 1st Test. Sri Lanka 108/4, trail #TeamIndia 574/8d by 466 runs. Scorecard - https://t.co/c2vTOXSGfx #INDvSL @Paytm pic.twitter.com/LqUs9xCxtc — BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)