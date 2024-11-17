India is all set to face Australia in a tough tour of Border Gavaskar Trophy starting from November 22. The opening Test match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth. India will need their two star players Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant to be in their absolute best when they take on Australia away from home. Kohli and Pant played key roles when India won Test series in 2018-19 and 2020-21 tours in Australia. Ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024, India and India A played an Intra squad match as simulation at the WACA Stadium. Both Kohli and Pant got some good time out on the crease and nailed some crisp shots too. This will definitely boost their confidence ahead of the tour. India vs India A Warm-Up Match Video Highlights: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad Bat Together, Yashasvi Jaiswal Rolls His Arms During Practice Match Simulation.

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Get Good Batting Practice

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)