India is currently preparing for the first Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024 by playing an Intra-Squad match with India A. The practice match simulation is getting hosted at the WACA Stadium in Perth. Most cricketers are looking to get a good preparation so that they carry confidence in the game. India A members Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan were spotted in good form as they stitched a solid partnership and put forward their claim of being reserve members of the senior squad. Yashasvi Jaiswal was also spotted rolling his arms, trying to give his captain as many bowling options as possible during need. India vs India A Warm-up Match Live Streaming: Is India’s Intra-Squad Practice Game Telecast Available Online Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 First Test?

Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad Bat Together, Yashasvi Jaiswal Rolls His Arms

Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad batting together, Ishan smacking 6 on Yashasvi Jaiswal bowling... We missed so much entertainment today🤕💥 India A vs India Match Simulation practice.@ishankishan51 #IshanKishan pic.twitter.com/qI6NJdEG6x — Ishan's💙🧘‍♀️ (@IshanWK32) November 16, 2024

