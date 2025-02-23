The much-awaited IND vs PAK match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is not very far away and fans will get to witness the epic rivalry reignited at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23. Before the match, an Indian fan was showing support for Pakistan national cricket team star Babar Azam. The Indian fan, wearing a Team India jersey claimed that he waited for five-six hours outside the Dubai International Stadium to have a glimpse of the Pakistan star. He praised Babar Azam for being humble and a good cricketer and went on to claim that Babar Azam's cover drive is 'more better, beautiful than Virat Kohli's.' The Indian fan however added he wants to see Babar Azam score not more than 40-50 runs. ‘Pakistani in Indian Jersey Watching Ashes in Lahore’ Fan Comes Up With Unique Placard During AUS vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Indian Fan Shows Support for Babar Azam Ahead of IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025

