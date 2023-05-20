Ahead of facing Chennai Super Kings in the last game of their season, DC make some changes in their lineup looking at the future. Since the game is in a slow wicket of Delhi against a left hander heavy lineup of CSK, they included Lalit Yadav. Also Chetan Sakariya replaces veteran pacer Ishant Sharma. Prithvi Shaw features in the impact player list while CSK go unchanged.

DC vs CSK Playing XI

