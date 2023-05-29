The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans got postponed to Monday, May 29 after persistent rain washed away Sunday's play at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The match has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans and players will now hope that rain stays away from today's play so we can witness a full 20-over match. IPL 2023 Final: Unsung Heroes! Picture of Groundsmen Under One Umbrella at Narendra Modi Stadium During Rain in Ahmedabad Goes Viral.

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Clash To Take Place on Monday

