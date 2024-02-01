England's left-arm spinner Jack Leach has been ruled out of England's squad for IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 due to an injury in his left knee. Leach sustained the injury while fielding in the 1st IND vs ENG Test match in Hyderabad and he even went on to bowl with a swollen joint. Even after being injured, Leach took out the wicket of Shreyas Iyer in the second innings. With Leach out of the squad, the plan of England playing four spinners in the 2nd test against India will have fewer chances. Ben Stokes-led England Cricket Team Arrives in Visakhapatnam Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video)

Jack Leach Ruled Out

Get well soon Leachy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dwEYzqVBII — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) January 31, 2024

