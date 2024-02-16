Yet again Indian captain Rohit Sharma's voice was heard via stump mics as he gave a hilarious solution to Ravindra Jadeja who went on to bowl a few no-balls during IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024. Rohit Sharma went on to say sarcastically, "This is T20, no-ball is not allowed here." Ravindra Jadeja is yet to take a wicket. Jadeja even conceived a lot of runs as per Test match standards. Jadeja bowled four overs and gave away 33 runs. ‘Incredible Journey To Watch…’, Nathan Lyon Congratulates Ravi Ashwin on Completing 500 Test Wickets (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

Rohit Sharma represents whole of Dinda Academy when he says "Jaddu samajh ye T20 hai, idhar No balls allowed nahi" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cQ4s3aJOGm — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) February 16, 2024

