Smriti Mandhana has scripted a record of scoring the most number of runs in a calendar year in women's internationals. The left-hander achieved this feat during the IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 on December 22 where she hit 91 runs. Smriti Mandhana has been in exceptional form in 2024, as she now has scored 1602 runs in 2024 across formats, surpassing South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt, who has 1593 runs to her name. Smriti Mandhana's 1602 is right at the top of the list and she has now topped the run-scoring charts in a year for three-times, the most by a player. Pratika Rawal Receives Her Debut ODI Cap From Smriti Mandhana Ahead of IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 (Watch Video).

Smriti Mandhana Scripts Record With Most Runs in Women's International Cricket in A Year

Smriti Mandhana now has MOST women's international runs in a year. 3 times in top-5 list! 1602 - Smriti Mandhana🇮🇳 in 2024 1593 - Laura Wolvaardt🇿🇦 in 2024 1346 - Nat Sciver-Brunt🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 in 2022 1291 - Smriti Mandhana🇮🇳 in 2018 1290 - Smriti Mandhana🇮🇳 in 2022#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/QxWDHyk5Ve — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 22, 2024

