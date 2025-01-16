Star wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss ace batter Ruturaj Gaikwad during the second semifinal match between Vidarbha and Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, on Thursday. The incident happened during the third ball of the third over during Maharashtra's innings while chasing. Vidarbha's Darshan Nalkande bowled a short delivery to Gaikwad. The batter was rushed on the pull shot and got a massive top edge. The ball flew towards the short fine region. Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma called for the catch. Jitesh ran across and put in a full-stretch dive to take a superb catch to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad. The opener departed for seven runs. Talking about the match, Vidarbha slammed 380/3 after Dhruv Shorey and Yash Rathod hammered respective centuries. In reply, Maharashtra made 311/7 and lost the match by 69 runs. Karun Nair's Old 'Dear Cricket, Give Me One More Chance' Post on X Goes Viral as Fans React to His Record Fifth Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25.

A blinder From Jitesh Sharma!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)