Rajasthan Royals (RR) shared a video of speedster Jofra Archer on their social handle, which quickly went viral on social media. In the video, Jofra Archer did a great job copying veteran Ravindra Jadeja's bowling action. The franchise captioned the post “Jofra Archer. R̶i̶g̶h̶t̶ a̶r̶m̶ f̶a̶s̶t̶. Left-arm orthodox. 😂🔥.” In the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 season, the inaugural champions are already out of the tournament. They will play their final league stage match against Chennai Super Kings. Ravindra Jadeja Completes 150 Wickets For Chennai Super Kings, Achieves Feat During KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Jofra Archer Mimics Ravindra Jadeja’s Bowling Action

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)