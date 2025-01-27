The West Indies national cricket team ended 34 years’ wait to record a Test win at Pakistan. The team in Maroon defeated Pakistan by 120 runs at the Multan Cricket ground and leveled the two-game series. Chasing a 254-run target, the Pakistan national cricket team was wrapped up on 133 runs with Joel Warrican completing his fifer in the inning picking up Sajid Khan’s wicket. After the wicket, Jomel Warrican returned the ‘favour’ to the Pakistan batter by celebrating the wicket with Sajid Khan’s peculiar ‘U Can't See Me’ and Thigh-Five celebrations. Watch the video below. Sajid Khan Performs WWE Star John Cena's 'You Can't See Me' Gesture After Jomel Warrican Misses His Turning Delivery During PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Jomel Warrican Performing ‘U Can't See Me’ and 'Thigh-Five' Celebration After Sajid Khan’s Wicket on PAK vs WI 2nd Test Day 3

34 years in the making! 👏🏻 West Indies claim their first win in Pakistan since 1990 to level the series! Fun fact: Kemar Roach was just 4 at the time, and nobody else from the team was even born! 😱#PAKvWIonFanCode pic.twitter.com/I6o1iqrbGL — FanCode (@FanCode) January 27, 2025

