Mumbai, January 29: England captain Jos Buttler etched his name in the record books by becoming the highest run-scorer against India in T20 Internationals. The milestone came during the second T20I of the India-England series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where Buttler surpassed West Indies star Nicholas Pooran to claim the top spot, Let's look at the top five run-getters against India. IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025: England Keeps T20I Series Alive by Thwarting India With 26-Run Win.

1. Jos Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler (Photo credit: X @englandcricket)

England skipper Jos Buttler tops the list with 611 runs in 24 games against India, with an average of 35.9.

2. Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran (Photo Credits: @ABsay_ek/X)

The West Indies hard-hitter has scored 592 runs in his 20 matches.

3. Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell plays a shot. (Photo credits: X/@cricketcomau)

The Australian has played 22 games, where he scored 574 runs, with a strike rate of 152.3

4. David Miller

David Miller. (Photo credits: X/@DavidMillerSA12

The southpaw from South Africa has played 25 games and made 524 runs, with a strike rate of 147.2. Suryakumar Yadav's Poor Form Continues in T20Is With Another Low-Scoring Outing During IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025.

5. Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch (Photo Credit: X/@cricketworldcup)

Former Australia captain has scored 500 runs in 18 matches, with a staggering strike rate of 140.1.