Mumbai, January 29: England captain Jos Buttler etched his name in the record books by becoming the highest run-scorer against India in T20 Internationals. The milestone came during the second T20I of the India-England series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where Buttler surpassed West Indies star Nicholas Pooran to claim the top spot, Let's look at the top five run-getters against India. IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025: England Keeps T20I Series Alive by Thwarting India With 26-Run Win.
1. Jos Buttler
England skipper Jos Buttler tops the list with 611 runs in 24 games against India, with an average of 35.9.
2. Nicholas Pooran
The West Indies hard-hitter has scored 592 runs in his 20 matches.
3. Glenn Maxwell
The Australian has played 22 games, where he scored 574 runs, with a strike rate of 152.3
4. David Miller
The southpaw from South Africa has played 25 games and made 524 runs, with a strike rate of 147.2. Suryakumar Yadav's Poor Form Continues in T20Is With Another Low-Scoring Outing During IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025.
5. Aaron Finch
Former Australia captain has scored 500 runs in 18 matches, with a staggering strike rate of 140.1.