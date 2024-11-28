Pakistan National Cricket Team got off to a good start in PAK vs ZIM 3rd Test 2024. But this time, Pakistan felt a bit pressurised and lost Saim Ayub a bit early. Kamran Ghulam came in and took control of Pakistan's innings alongside Abdullah Shafique and later with skipper Mohammad Rizwan. Wickets kept falling, but Kamran Ghulam stood strong and got to his maiden ODI hundred after playing a blissful knock. Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Score Updates of 3rd ODI 2024.

Kamran Ghulam Scores Maiden ODI Century

MAIDEN ODI 💯 👏



A fantastic innings by Kamran Ghulam in the third ODI 🌟#ZIMvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/oIxuHZWLx4— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 28, 2024

