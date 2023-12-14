Despite anticipation on debates being sparked in the KKR camp ahead of the IPL 2024 on who will be the skipper for the franchise from Kolkata in the next edition of the championship, KKR has now confirmed that Shreyas Iyer, who missed the 2023 season due to injury has been re-appointed as the captain of the side and the stand-in captain, Nitish Rana has been given the duties of vice-captain. Gautam Gambhir. who was recently appointed the mentor of the side shared a post on social media congratulating Iyer and Rana. IPL 2024: I Convinced the Team Management To Make Me the Captain, Last Year, Says Nitish Rana.

Gautam Gambhir Congratulates Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana

Congrats Shreyas and Nitish! Leaders ready for battle! @KKRiders — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 14, 2023

