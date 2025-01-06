Dashing opener Alex Hales accomplished a career milestone becoming only the fourth batter to breach the 13,000-run mark in T20 cricket. Playing for Riders, Hales slammed an unbeaten and match-winning 49* in their BPL 2024-25 encounter against Fortune Barishal and in the process surpassed 13,000 T20 runs, to join an elite list featuring Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, and Kieron Pollard. Taskin Ahmed Becomes First Bowler To Claim Seven Wickets In Any T20 League, Achieves Feat During Durbar Rajshahi vs Dhaka Capitals BPL 2024-25 Match

Alex Hales Joins Elite List

Alex Hales becomes the fourth batter to cross 13,000 runs in T20 cricket. Top T20 run-scorers: 1. Chris Gayle - 14,562 2. Shoaib Malik - 13,492 3. Kieron Pollard - 13,355 4. Alex Hales - 13,014 pic.twitter.com/dHLWQXDtoH — Raisul Rifat (@raisul_rifat88) January 2, 2025

