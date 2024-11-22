The India national cricket team is playing against the Australia national cricket team in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at Perth. Batting first the Indian first inning was wrapped up in just 150 runs. Visitors needed an early wicket to put pressure on Australia. Jasprit Bumrah was bowling brilliantly and caught debutant Nathan McSweeney plumb in front of the stumps. While teammates were discussing taking the DRS, Virat Kohli pushed Bumrah for the DRS. Watch the video below. Jasprit Bumrah Shines With Three Early Wickets During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024, Picks Up Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, and Steve Smith’s Wicket to Hand Visitors Advantage

Virat Kohli Tells Jasprit Bumrah to Take DRS in IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024

"𝙇𝙚𝙡𝙚 𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙚" they said & @Jaspritbumrah93 gets the debutant Nathan McSweeney! 😁 What a delivery to get the breakthrough! ⚡ 📺 #AUSvINDOnStar 👉 1st Test, Day 1, LIVE NOW! #AUSvIND #ToughestRivalry pic.twitter.com/axdidpP8GS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 22, 2024

