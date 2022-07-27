Martin Guptill surpassed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma to amass the highest runs in the men's T20 cricket history. The right-handed batter achieved this feat during the 1st T20I between New Zealand and Scotland. Guptill smashed 40 off 31 deliveries in this game. After this innings, the batter tops the list of highest run-getter in T20I cricket with 3399 runs while Rohit Sharma stands second with 3379 runs.

Check the Tweet:

Martin Guptill crosses Rohit Sharma (3379) to now become the top run scorer in men's T20Is #SCOvNZ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 27, 2022

