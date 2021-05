The remainder of the Indian Premier Lague 2021 season has been shifted to UAE confirms BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

Kolkata Knight Riders

๐Ÿšจ BREAKING NEWS: The #BCCI has announced that the remaining #IPL2021 matches will be played soon. Check details inside โคต๏ธ More updates soon...https://t.co/N5EanQaDi3 โ€” KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 29, 2021

Delhi Capitals

๐Ÿ’™ ๐—œ๐—ฃ๐—Ÿ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿญ ๐—ฅ.๐—˜.๐—ง.๐—จ.๐—ฅ.๐—ก.๐—ฆ. ๐Ÿ’™ Following a decision taken at a virtual SGM, the BCCI has announced that the remainder of the season will be held in U.A.E. ๐Ÿ”ฅ#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/hUNhiZUG6o โ€” Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks๐Ÿ˜ท) (@DelhiCapitals) May 29, 2021

Punjab Kings

๐Ÿšจ ๐—œ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ป๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐Ÿšจ The BCCI has decided that the remainder of #IPL2021 will be held in the UAE ๐Ÿ˜#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/90s1KjuJo8 โ€” Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 29, 2021

