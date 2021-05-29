The remainder of the Indian Premier Lague 2021 season has been shifted to UAE confirms BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

Kolkata Knight Riders

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: The #BCCI has announced that the remaining #IPL2021 matches will be played soon. Check details inside ⤵️ More updates soon...https://t.co/N5EanQaDi3 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 29, 2021

Delhi Capitals

💙 𝗜𝗣𝗟 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝗥.𝗘.𝗧.𝗨.𝗥.𝗡.𝗦. 💙 Following a decision taken at a virtual SGM, the BCCI has announced that the remainder of the season will be held in U.A.E. 🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/hUNhiZUG6o — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) May 29, 2021

Punjab Kings

🚨 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 🚨 The BCCI has decided that the remainder of #IPL2021 will be held in the UAE 😍#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/90s1KjuJo8 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 29, 2021

