Mohammed Shami paid tribute to his fans after he made a sensational comeback to action, helping Bengal beat Madhya Pradesh by 11 runs in a thrilling Ranji Trophy 2024-25 encounter. The pacer was out of action since the 2023 ODI World Cup final last year due to an ankle injury and made a special comeback after his recovery, taking seven wickets across two innings as Bengal got the better of Madhya Pradesh. Taking to social media, the pacer lauded the support of the fans and wrote a note, a part of which read, "Every wicket, every run, and every moment on the field is dedicated to YOU – my incredible fans." Mohammed Shami Earns Praise for Breathtaking Display in Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match, Raises Hope for Border-Gavaskar Trophy Appearance.

Mohammed Shami Thanks Fans for Support as He Makes Sensational Comeback from Injury

🙌🔥 What a match to remember! A thrilling 11-run victory for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy! 🏏💥 Every wicket, every run, and every moment on the field is dedicated to YOU – my incredible fans. Your love and support keep me motivated to give my best every single time. Let’s make… pic.twitter.com/QWbvh4Isu9 — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) November 16, 2024

