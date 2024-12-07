India speedster Mohammed Siraj was booed by the Adelaide Oval crowd after he dismissed Australia star batter Travis Head during the IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024. In Siraj's 22nd over of the first innings, Head hammered a four and a six on the first three balls. The Indian speedster bowled a stunning inswinging yorker that knocked off Head's stump. After the dismissal, Siraj gave a fiery send-off to Head, and both engaged in a war of words. The Adelaide crowd booed Siraj for his send-off. Throughout the over, Siraj endured the crowd's hostility. The crowd booed Siraj whenever the ball came his way while fielding. IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 Day 2 Stumps: Travis Head’s Century, Fiery Bowling From Seamers Put Hosts in Driver’s Seat.

Mohammed Siraj Gets Booed by Adelaide Crowd

There was a bit happening here between Head and Siraj after the wicket 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/f4k9YUVD2k — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 7, 2024

