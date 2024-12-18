Veteran speedster Mohammed Siraj took the important wicket of dangerous Travis Head on Day 5 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 at The Gabba in Brisbane. The wicket incident happened during the 15th over of the second innings of Australia. Mohammed Siraj bowled a short-length delivery that angled across Travis Head. The Australian batter backed away and was looking to play towards the mid-wicket region. The ball took the massive top edge and went high towards the gully. Rishabh Pant called for the catch and took it easily. Travis Head was removed for 17 runs. AUS 60/6 in 14.4 Overs (Lead by 245 Runs) | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2024 Day 5: Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Travis Head.

Mohammed Siraj Takes Huge Wicket of Travis Head

Whole India reaction after Travis head wicket😭😭 This kid🔥 pic.twitter.com/fhaPYsxG5F — Rohan💫 (@rohann__18) December 18, 2024

