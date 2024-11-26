One of the stars for India in their win over Australia at Perth, KL Rahul during Day 4 showcased his football skills while fielding, where the opener lobbed up the cricket ball with his foot and juggled it several times before handing it back to the mid-off fielder. In the past, Rahul has admitted to wanting to be a footballer, but injuries and his father's pressure made him pick up cricket. When India vs Australia 2nd Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25? Know Date and Time in IST.

KL Rahul Shows Off His Footie Skills

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)