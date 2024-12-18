India national cricket team ace speedster Mohammed Siraj took his revenge against the veteran Australian batter Steve Smith during the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 at The Gabba in Brisbane. Siraj removed Smith for four runs in the second innings of the Brisbane Test. The wicket incident happened during the 11th over. On the fifth delivery of the over, Smith charged down the track and hammered a four towards the mid-off region. On the very next delivery, Siraj bowled a good-length delivery that angled in towards Smith. The batter shuffled across and looked to glance but ended up getting strangled down the leg side. Rishabh Pant took an easy catch behind the wickets, and Siraj had his revenge against Smith. AUS 33/5 in 11 Overs (Lead by 218 Runs) | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2024 Day 5: Mohammed Siraj Sends Back Steve Smith.

A Sweet Revenge From Mohammed Siraj

Steve Smith strolled down the pitch to Mohammed Siraj one ball and was gone the next 👀 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/TPpdBCT9of — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 18, 2024

