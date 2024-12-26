Mohammed Siraj's bail-swapping act brought the India national cricket team some 'luck' as Jasprit Bumrah struck soon afterwards, on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 26. Siraj, like he has done previously in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, walked up to the striker's end and swapped the bails with Marnus Labuschagne on strike in the 43rd over. Jasprit Bumrah then went on to dismiss Usman Khawaja on the first ball of the 45th over when the southpaw, who was playing well on 57, hit the ball straight to KL Rahul at short mid-wicket. Jasprit Bumrah Castles Travis Head for a Duck During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 at MCG (Watch Video).

Watch Mohammed Siraj's Bail-Swapping Act and Jasprit Bumrah Dismissing Usman Khawaja

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)