Some drama at the Takashima Sports club at Harare as the West Indies vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier match head into Super Over. Riding on Nicholas Pooran's century, West Indies posted a total of 374 on board. Chasing it, Netherlands almost pulled off the unthinkable, but the last ball resulted in the wicket of on-song Logan van Beek and it was not enough to go over the finishing line as the game took its turn to Super Over. Zimbabwe Register Second-Biggest Victory in ODI History, Beat USA by 304 Runs in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier.

Netherlands vs West Indies to Head into Super Over

A thriller in Harare 🤩 We have a Super Over in the clash between West Indies and Netherlands!#CWC23 | #WIvNED: https://t.co/P3snHpwQie pic.twitter.com/GPzaKUJ2ME — ICC (@ICC) June 26, 2023

