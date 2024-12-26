Marnus Labuschagne went down on his knees in pain after being struck not once but twice in two balls, on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 in Melbourne on December 26. This happened in the 33rd over of Australia's first innings bowled by Mohammed Siraj when the first ball struck Marnus Labuschagne right in the groin area. The next ball also saw the same result and this time, the Australia national cricket team batter sunk to his knees while writhing in pain. The video of this moment has gone viral on social media. 'Has Ke Baat Nahi Karna Inse' Virat Kohli's Comments Caught on Stump Mic After Mohammed Siraj and Marnus Labuschagne Exchange Words During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Marnus Labuschagne Hit Twice in Two Balls in the Groin

OUCH! Marnus Labuschange cops two balls in a row to the groin. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/FPefmVCwjp — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2024

