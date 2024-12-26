Virat Kohli's comments were caught on the stump microphone after Marnus Labuschagne and Mohammed Siraj exchanged a few words, on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 26. Siraj and Labuschagne already have had some duels so far in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and this time, they had a friendly chat after which Kohli was heard saying, "Has ke baat nahi karna inse," (Don't smile while talking to them), with the jibe directed at the Australians. Virat Kohli, Sam Konstas Engage in Heated Argument After Indian Star Shoulder Charges 19-Year-Old During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at MCG (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli's Comments Caught on Stump Mic

🗣🔥😡🥶😅🧐🤔 The stump mic has been kept busy this morning! 😅#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 4th Test, Day 1 LIVE NOW! | #ToughestRivalry #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/hwANCA1qar — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 26, 2024

