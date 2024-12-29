The start of Day 4 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 in Melbourne witnessed a bit of drama as Pat Cummins attempted to use DRS on a decision made by the third umpire. On the last ball of the 119th over of India's first innings, Mohammed Siraj jabbed at a ball outside the off-stump and it went straight to Steve Smith who was stationed in the slip cordon. Smith took the catch and Australia thought they had the wicket. But the third umpire didn't take much time to rule that the ball had bounced after touching the bat, although it seemed pretty close. Cummins, unhappy with the decision, immediately signalled that he wanted to use a DRS on the same but that wasn't possible. Nitish Kumar Reddy Maiden Test Century: Emotional Father, Tensed Situation, Mohammed Siraj's Defence and Other Moments Fans Need to Relive From IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Day 3.

Pat Cummins Attempts to Use DRS on Third Umpire's Decision

Is this cheating? Pat Cummins tries to review a decision which was given not out.#INDvsAUS #BGT2025 pic.twitter.com/MjFikkCwpx — Sports Spotlight (@SSpotlight71) December 28, 2024

