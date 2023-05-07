Phil Salt was the winner of the Man of the Match award of the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 6. The English wicketkeeper-batter smashed the RCB bowling attack to all parts of the ground and also gave his side a quick start and did not slow down throughout his performance. Salt scored 87 runs off 45 balls with eight fours and sixes to his name. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Phil Salt Wins Man of the Match Award

Phil Salt's dominating 87(45) innings helped @DelhiCapitals record a 7 wickets win over #RCB 🙌 This innings helped him bag the Player of the Match award 👏 #TATAIPL | #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/nlht71yGMi — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2023

