Parthiv Patel called out 'fake news' on social media where a quote, attributed to him spoke of Virat Kohli not wanting Rohit Sharma to play Tests under his captaincy. The fake quote, which has gone viral on social media, stated that the former Indian wicketkeeper said that Virat Kohli was not eager to have Rohit Sharma play in the longest format when he was captain and that he was ahead of the T20 World Cup-winning skipper only in the longest format. The quote further stated that Virat Kohli was afraid Rohit Sharma would be equal to him in all formats. Parthiv Patel took cognizance of this post on X and quoted it and wrote, "I haven’t said this. And this isn’t true either. Please check your sources, because they’re feeding you very false info..". He also used the hashtag "#fakenews". Rohit Sharma Trains Hard Ahead of IND vs ENG ODI Series, ICC Champions Trophy 2025; 'Hitman' Unleashes Flurry of Signature Shots in Net Session (Watch Video).

Parthiv Patel Calls Out 'Fake News'

#fakenews I haven’t said this. And this isn’t true either. Please check your sources, because they’re feeding you very false info.. https://t.co/uexd1wh1h0 — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)