Indian head coach Rahul Dravid extended his support for batsman Virat Kohli besides his low performance during the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match. Dravid spoke to Star Sports ahead of the IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 final. Rahul Dravid stated that with the high-risk cricket Virat Kohli has started to play, there can be times when it doesn't come off. Is There A Reserve Day For T20 World Cup 2024 Final? Will India vs South Africa Summit Clash be Played Next Day In Case Rain Plays Spoilsport?.

Rahul Dravid Backs Virat Kohli

#TeamIndia coach #RahulDravid shares that @imVkohli is doing well and deserves a big knock, which could be just around the corner when India faces South Africa in the finals! 💪🏻 Will #TeamIndia create history at Barbados and break the 11-year-old trophy drought? 🤨 Onto the big… pic.twitter.com/UTHfgeqNit — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)