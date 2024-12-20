Maverick spinner Rashid Khan will return to the helm of affairs for MI Cape Town in the upcoming SA20 2025 season. The Afghanistan spinner missed the entirety of the SA20 2024 season due to an injury. Former Mumbai Indians player Kieron Pollard took over the captaincy role at MI Cape Town, where the franchise finished last, much like the first edition under Rashid. Ben Stokes, Trent Boult Join MI Cape Town for Upcoming SA20 Season.

Rashid Khan Back As MI Cape Town Skipper

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)